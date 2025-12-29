Brussels emergency services to strike over New Year

Illustrative image of a fire brigade. Credit: Belga

Brussels firefighters will organise a strike action on New Year's Eve between 8am and 12pm, according to Thierry Dagnelie, a representative of Brussels emergency services (SIAMU) on Monday.

A rally is planned for 11.30am on the esplanade behind the Congress Column.

In a statement, unions of the sector argued that the Fire and Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SIAMU) has long faced a structural shortage of personnel.

The unions noted a marked increase in activity, with a 68% rise in ambulance call-outs in fifteen years and a 30% rise in fire call-outs in nine years, without any additional resources being allocated.

They added that departure procedures have been adapted, specialised teams created, vehicles added and the scope of missions expanded. However, since 2012, the staffing plan has been based primarily on budgetary constraints rather than operational needs.

With the mandatory application of working time legislation, this staff shortage is now more acute, according to the unions. They denounce a reduction in the number of on-call staff and restrictions on annual leave, which they consider untenable.

The organisations claim to have repeatedly alerted politicians to the situation. They claim that they learned via the news outlet Bruzz that a reduction in the fire brigade's budget was being considered, despite a recent statement by outgoing Secretary of State Ans Persoons (Vooruit) suggesting that resources would be maintained.

The union CGSP is insisting on collective discipline to ensure the movement has an impact. It is calling for a massive and united turnout at the rally and stresses that, if necessary, emergency medical assistance can be provided by the Red Cross and the Ministry of Defence, as is the case in exceptional circumstances.

The unions are presenting this action as a first strong signal to the authorities and society, stating that further action is in the pipeline.

