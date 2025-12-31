Irish pub in Flagey 'most likely' to close after New Year's Eve

Credit: Facebook/De Valera's

The Irish pub De Valera's is likely to close following the New Year's Eve festivities on Wednesday.

The establishment announced the news on Tuesday via a social media post, citing circumstances outside of the owners' control. "We won't be open from 1st January and most likely ever again," they wrote.

The pub has been a regular spot for many in Brussels since it first opened in 2007 at Place Flagey. It's a well-known location for karaoke, pub quizzes, and watching live sports.

The owners of the pub told Politico that the issues involve ongoing problems with the landlord, which date as far back as 2018. "We’ve tried, in vain, to find a solution," they said.

Amid the sudden announcement, the pub's staff is calling on customers to visit the bar one last time.

"To all our regulars, quiz nuts, karaoke stars, sport fanatics and late-night storytellers: this 31st December we open our doors one final time and we want the place filled with familiar faces," they wrote on social media.

