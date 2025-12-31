Brussels police station targeted by arson attack

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

Unknown individuals set fire to the police station on Rue des Alcyons in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Brussels-West police zone, which covers several districts including Jette, Ganshoren, Koekelberg, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, confirmed the incident reported by multiple media outlets.

According to the police, the fire was noticed at around 3:50 a.m. at the entrance of the station. It extinguished itself before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported, and the damages caused by the fire were minimal.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire, but the exact circumstances remain unclear at this stage.

