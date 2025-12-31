Dutch police use drone to seize illegal fireworks from Belgium

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga

Dutch police in Nispen, near the Belgian border, seized 120 kilograms of illegal fireworks on Saturday using a drone.

In the Netherlands, purchasing fireworks is only allowed from Monday for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Those crossing the border into Belgium to buy fireworks prematurely were in violation of the law.

Police deployed a drone near the border to monitor a Belgian fireworks shop. Plainclothes officers intercepted customers with cars sporting Dutch number plates after they returned to the Netherlands, confiscating 80 kilograms of fireworks.

The authorities later tracked vehicles that could not be immediately identified, leading them to four homes where another 40 kilograms of fireworks were discovered.

