Shots fired at a house in Anderlecht

Gunshots were reportedly fired overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday at Square Clémenceau in Anderlecht, according to the Midi police district.

Bullet holes were found on the façade of a house and a parked car, with casings spotted nearby.

No injuries have been reported following the incident.

The shots were fired on Rue de la Clinique, near Square Clémenceau, where a metro station entrance is also located.

Projectiles struck the front door of a residence and a vehicle parked nearby.

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred at approximately 3.30 am, though the police have not confirmed this timing.

Authorities have been notified, and an investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify those responsible.

