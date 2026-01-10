Major Brussels nightclub offers new pass to attract young clubbers

Brussels nightclub C12 has announced a new offer for under-26s, allowing them to access €15 tickets for all its events.

Opened in 2018, C12 is a large nightclub and multidisciplinary platform run by the Deep in House collective. It is located in the depths of the Horta Gallery in the city centre.

Their announcement comes as the clubbing scene in Brussels is being hit by a recent spate of club closures, with many calling it a crisis.

Faced with a multitude of challenges, including getting people through the door, C12 has launched a new Under-26 ‘pass’ – an offer for a reduced entry ticket, priced at €15, for anyone between the ages of 18 and 26.

These can be purchased online during pre-sales and at the door. An ID will be required at the door to prove the clubber’s age. If no document is produced, the individual will be asked to pay the difference.

The offer is for all events in 2026 and beyond. The next event is on Friday, 16 January, with house music DJ and producer Gene On Earth.

"We believe club culture is built on discovery, curiosity, and community, and we want our artistic vision and curation to remain open and accessible to young people who may currently face challenges," the club said in a statement.

With the pass, young people will have the opportunity to see some of the best electronic music night line-ups in the country, as well as collaborate with emerging local collectives in 2026.

"For us, this is a crucial and necessary upgrade for the future of C12 and the club industry in Brussels," they concluded.

