   
Belgium relaxes testing rules for UK travellers
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
    Belgium relaxes testing rules for UK travellers

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Danny Howard/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

    At the Consultative Committee meeting on Tuesday, the Belgian authorities decided to relax the testing policy for travellers entering the country from the United Kingdom.

    The decision was made following complaints from several federal MPs that UK travellers were staying away due to the “hassle” caused by the combination of Brexit and the pandemic – which meant they had to present not only a vaccination certificate but also a negative PCR test to enter Belgium.

    “From now on, that test can also be a rapid antigen test,” Tom Meulenbergs, spokesperson for Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, told The Brussels Times.

    Like the PCR test, the rapid antigen test requires a nasal swab, but it only takes about 15 minutes before the result of the test is known.

    With the autumn holidays approaching, the relaxed testing policy could be a significant boost for Belgian tourism, as the period around 11 November usually sees large groups of British tourists flock to the West-Flemish city of Ypres to commemorate Armistice Day.

    So, what are the rules now?

    Under the new rules, vaccinated travellers from the UK still have to get tested on day 1 or 2 after they arrive in Belgium, and have to quarantine until they receive their negative result. On day 7, they have to get tested again.

    However, in the case of the now-accepted rapid tests, quarantining is no longer needed as the result is known in about 15 minutes.

    For non-vaccinated travellers (who do not have a recovery certificate either), the same rules apply. However, in addition to the tests on days 1 and 7, they are also obliged to get tested within 72 hours before they arrive in Belgium, according to the authorities.

    Once in Belgium, they have to quarantine for ten days, but the quarantine can be shortened if the result of the test on day 7 is negative.

    Additionally, all UK travellers wishing to enter Belgium are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of their vaccination status.

    The other rules agreed on by the Consultative Committee can be found here.

    Latest news

    Antwerp’s first garden street officially opens this weekend
    Antwerp's very first "Garden Street" – which replaces tarmac roads with green spaces – will officially open this weekend. Situated on Lange ...
    Far-right party member calls for resistance against CST and face masks
    Companies in Flanders should disobey the newly announced measures, according to Flemish group leader of the far-right Vlaams Belang party, Chris ...
    How a clever cycling network brings bikers to Flanders
    Belgium has always had a special relationship with cycling, but a clever Flemish system of route nodes makes it easier than ever. As Daniela De ...
    Brexit fishing conflict escalates: France to adopt retaliatory measures
    The conflict between France and the UK over fishing licences post-Brexit continues to escalate. France is set to adopt retaliatory measures ...
    Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    From Monday 1 November, presenting the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will become mandatory in all hospitality businesses and fitness centres throughout ...
    Car falls off opening bridge in Leuven, parents and child slightly injured
    On Wednesday afternoon, a young family experienced the fright of their lives in Leuven when the bridge across the Vaartkom that they were driving on ...
    Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on European travel map
    The Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia have turned dark red in the latest update to the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention ...
    Belgium in Brief: What Now?
    We've had the meeting, we know the results, and now the time has come to see what happens next. So I find myself wondering a simple question: ...
    Floating solar farm to be built along Ostend coast next year
    Dutch company Oceans of Energy has announced plans to construct a solar farm off the coast of Ostend next year that should eventually provide enough ...
    Trial against Deliveroo begins in Brussels
    The Labour Court of Brussels will hear a case on Thursday involving 27 couriers for Deliveroo, who are suing the platform for precarious working ...
    Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes, again)
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM, the clocks will go back one hour, ...
    Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes, UK still waiting
    On Wednesday, Turkey was given the go-ahead to join the EU’s flagship research, education and youth programmes while the United Kingdom’s bid to stay ...