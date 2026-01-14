Two bus lines to be scrapped in Brussels

Illustrative image of buses in Brussels. Credit: STIB/MIVB

The Brussels bus network will be adapted from March, leading to the end of two bus lines, the Brussels transport operator, STIB/MIVB, announced on Tuesday.

Bus lines 33 (Dansaert – Louise) and 27 (Luxembourg – Pléiades) will be discontinued from 2 March as part of an effort to increase the efficiency of the transport network, according to STIB/MIVB.

"STIB continuously analyses the use of its network...the service is therefore constantly adjusted to best meet the real needs of users and to use the available resources as efficiently as possible," reads a statement by STIB/MIVB.

According to the transport operator, the affected lines are among the least used in the capital. Nonetheless, it guarantees that regular passengers of the discontinued lines will still find alternative routes, as all stops will continue to be served by other STIB/MIVB lines.

Additionally, part of the route of bus line 27 (Luxembourg – Pléiades) is set to be taken over by line 61, which will be extended in March to Pléiades.

The extended line 61 will offer a new direct link between Gare du Nord, Botanique (metro lines 2 and 6), Place Dailly, Rue Georges Henri and the Pléiades district in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert.

More information on alternative routes and adjusted lines will be available on the STIB/MIVB website or app from 20 February.

Related News