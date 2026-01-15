Brussels Metro line 5 temporarily suspended due to works

Credit: Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga

Line 5 of the Brussels Metro between Erasmus and Brussels-West Station will temporarily be suspended on three mornings due to upgrades to its signalling system.

The closures are scheduled for 17 January, 25 January, and 8 February 2026, according to a press release issued by the Brussels public transport operator, STIB/MIVB.

These interruptions are necessary to test the new CBTC signalling technology, which aims to make the metro network more reliable, efficient, and flexible while ensuring passenger safety.

The testing will occur in the early hours when passenger numbers are lower: before 9:30 am on Saturday 17 January, and before 12:30 pm on Sunday 25 January and Sunday 8 February.

This follows previous tests conducted last autumn on the Erasmus branch of Line 5, with additional testing planned for the Stokkel branch of Line 1 in the near future.

Replacement shuttle buses will operate during these times to maintain service, running at the same frequency as the metro.

