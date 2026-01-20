Fire brigade rescues person from Brussels canal

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

The Brussels Fire Brigade saved a person from the canal near the Quai des Charbonnages by the Porte de Flandre, in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

The emergency service received a call alerting them to the presence of a person in the canal around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The person was conscious when the fire brigade arrived on the scene but was under the influence of substances and resisted the rescue operation, according to Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Two divers from the local Fire Brigade were deployed for the mission and were eventually able to take the person out of the canal.

The victim was suffering from hypothermia and was transported to the hospital under police escort.

According to Derieuw, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated.

Related News