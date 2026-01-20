Brussels residents to demonstrate next week amid regional government deadlock

Credit: Belga

The civil movements Respect Brussels and We Are Brussels are once again organising a demonstration to urge their politicians to form a government.

The protest will take place on Friday, 30 January, when the capital will have been without a government for exactly 600 days. This is the seventh time that the organisations have called for a demonstration.

On Tuesday, the most recent Brussels formateur, Yvan Verougstraete (Les Engagés), announced that he too was throwing in the towel.

With this deadlock, it seems that Brussels will soon exceed the milestone of 600 days without a government. For the action groups Respect Brussels and We Are Brussels, this is a reason to take to the streets again.

"Today, it is necessary to choose Brussels again and to support an ambitious project for the region," said Thierry Geertz from the business organisation Beci.

The organisations are particularly sounding the alarm about the essential social services that are coming under pressure and the erosion of confidence in the Brussels economy.

"Public works are being postponed, jobs are being lost, and people who work hard for Brussels every day are losing perspective," they say.

Security, the fight against poverty and investment in mobility, housing and public spaces are also areas where the citizens' movements see setbacks.

Meanwhile, the social sector is testifying to the unpredictable climate in which it operates and the lack of investment in care and welfare.

The organisations are calling on Brussels residents and supporters to gather at the Place de la Bourse at 7 p.m. on 30 January to make their voices heard.

