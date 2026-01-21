Police officer who killed pedestrian in Ixelles charged with involuntary manslaughter

Police tape pictured on the scene of a traffic accident where a person died in the avenue de la Couronne. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The police officer who killed a pedestrian in a traffic accident involving a police vehicle in Ixelles was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated by the context of it being a traffic accident, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The accident occurred on Monday morning around 7:00 a.m. on Avenue de la Couronne in Ixelles. A 33-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Federal Police vehicle that was being used for a protection mission. The pedestrian died at the scene, and four other vehicles were also damaged in the crash.

“There were three members of the Federal Police in the vehicle,” explained prosecutor’s office spokesperson Laura Demullier. “All three suffered minor injuries, were in shock, and were taken to the hospital. The police officer behind the wheel, a 35-year-old man, tested negative for alcohol and drugs and held a valid driving licence.”

Following the accident, the driver was detained and questioned by the Comité P oversight committee, added Demullier. The two passengers in the vehicle were also questioned but were not detained.

The investigating judge subsequently charged the driver with involuntary manslaughter aggravated by the link to a traffic accident and released him under conditions. The investigation remains ongoing.

