Dozens evacuated after deep fat fryer fire near Gare du Midi

A fire broke out in a building near Gare du Midi this morning, resulting in the evacuation of dozens of people.

RTL Info reports that the fire started in the kitchen of the HR Rail headquarters on Rue de France in Saint-Gilles.

The Brussels Fire Brigade said that the fire was caused by a deep fat fryer.

"We were called at 11:50 a.m. A deep fryer caught fire,” a fire department spokesperson told RTL. “The blaze was extinguished, notably with the help of a fire extinguisher.”

According to the spokesperson, around 100 people were evacuated from the building.

"The situation was quickly brought under control. There are no injuries and the material damage is limited to the kitchen," added the spokesperson.

The police have reportedly set up a security perimeter and a detour has been put in place.

