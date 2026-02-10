What will €300,000 get you on the Brussels real estate market?

Credit: Helen Lyons / The Brussels Times.

Each year in Brussels, over 15,000 people buy their own property, looking to find their forever home in the Belgian capital – or make a savvy investment.

Brussels is the most expensive area to buy property in Belgium. The average price of a Brussels apartment is just under €300,000, with houses significantly more expensive.

What you get for your money depends on which part of the city you choose to live in. Everything from location, amenities, safety and prestige influences the final price tag.

The median Brussels price per m² is around €3,500, with prices climbing between 5% and 15% depending on the part of the city. In more expensive communes like Ixelles, Etterbeek or Uccle, prices are currently over €4,000 per m², while cheaper locations like Molenbeek or Anderlecht can cost as little as €2,600 per m².

Young people (aged 18-30) who decide to buy an apartment tend to opt for cheaper municipalities: 35% buy in Saint-Josse and 34% in Molenbeek. The least popular municipalities among 18-30 year olds are also the most expensive ones: Uccle (21%) and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre (17%).

To show what €300,000 can buy you in some of the most popular Brussels communes, The Brussels Times found five properties currently on the market which demonstrate the huge variety of homes available in Brussels at this average price point.

Ixelles: Tight spaces for a trendy zip-code

This 52m² one-bedroom apartment in Ixelles is a premium option. It costs €4,800 per square metre, drastically minimising living space. However, sitting on the border of the prestigious Châtelain neighbourhood, if you choose to invest here, you will be able to enjoy living in one of the capital's most prestigious areas.

This unit boasts a good Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, shielding owners from any need to upgrade the building's insulation. With just some minor renovations, this apartment would be a decent choice for a young professional, provided they are ready to compromise on space and Chaussée de Waterloo’s noise pollution.

Schaerbeek: Art Deco that comes at a price

The grand Art Deco 1924 building proudly stands on leafy Boulevard Lambermont. With 88m² of space, this apartment offers nearly 70% more living room than its Ixelles counterpart at €3,400 per square metre. High ceilings, an historic vibe and even a wood stove will make any aesthete happy.

However, older buildings come with their own set of challenges. The critical EPC F rating means the future owners will have to spend money on renovations by 2033. This comes on top of an older communal oil heating system.

Molenbeek: The towering bargain

If space is non-negotiable for you, this 23rd floor Molenbeek apartment represents the best value on the shortlist in terms of size, with a staggering 132m² of living space.

But to live in such a place, one has to be ready for “tower life”. High-rise buildings demand heavy maintenance fees, nearly €300/month in this case. You also give up being close to the city centre. At this point, a commute could take you the same amount of time it takes to come to Brussels from a neighbouring town.

Saint-Gilles: The real value

This Saint-Gilles unit is a spacious 96m² apartment delivering great value per square metre. While it might require slight cosmetic changes, the 1996 building is robust with concrete floors and decent soundproofing. The EPC C rating means full exemption on future renovation mandates.

The Gare du Midi area is a double-edged sword, offering proximity to the city centre and popular areas, but with a sometimes dubious reputation. While the location might not offer the upper Saint-Gilles village aesthetic, it remains one of the most pragmatic choices here.

Uccle: The renovation project

If a suburban lifestyle is what you're after, but you want to remain in Brussels, this 17th century cottage might be for you.

It shows how big an impact potential renovation work has on the price of a property. In Uccle, a similar sized property in an immediately liveable unit would cost three to four times the price.

However, while you dodge some steep registration taxes on the purchase, there are lots of hidden costs. The owner must be prepared to sink at least another €150,000 for reconstruction, as well as getting gas, water and electricity connections. It is the most high-risk, high-reward property on the list.

