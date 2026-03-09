Brussels Airlines cancels flights to Tel Aviv until April 2

Illustration shows a Brussels Airlines plane taking off in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Brussels Airlines is extending the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, until at least 2 April amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the airline announced on Monday.

The cancellation comes ahead of the upcoming Easter holiday in Flanders, and the week-long Jewish Passover festival Pesach, which begins on the evening of 1 April.

Customers who had a ticket for one of the cancelled flights can request a refund or postpone their flight to a later date free of charge, the airline said.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and are in contact with all relevant authorities. Safety and security always remain our highest priority," the airline stated.

Other airlines of the German airline group Lufthansa will not fly to Tel Aviv until at least 2 April either.

Other connections (that Brussels Airlines does not fly to) have also been suspended: Dubai, Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Amman (Jordan), and Erbil (Iraq) until at least 15 March, Beirut (Lebanon) until 28 March, and Tehran (Iran) until 30 April.

