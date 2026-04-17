Royal Greenhouses of Laeken in Brussels open again, except Winter Garden

The greenhouses of the Royal Castle in Laeken, Brussels. Every year, greenhouses can be visited for a few weeks. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Royal Greenhouses of Laeken will open to the public from Friday until 10 May, though the Winter Garden remains closed due to ongoing renovations.

Designed by architect Alphonse Balat in 1873, the complex extends from the Laeken Castle and features glass structures set amidst rolling parkland.

Two visiting options are available. The shorter route spans two kilometres and is limited to the greenhouses. The longer route, covering three kilometres, includes a walk through the Royal Domain gardens before entering the greenhouses.

The longer route allows visitors to first view the greenhouses' architecture from a distance and explore notable sites, such as the ruins of a temple by a pond and the rose arch.

The Winter Garden, the largest greenhouse in the complex, is closed this year. As an alternative, visitors will have access to the Grand Gallery of Honour in Laeken Castle at the start of the visit.

Other areas, including the Palm Plateau, Azalea Greenhouse, Perron Greenhouse, Congo Greenhouse, and Orangery, remain open.

Entry costs €7 for visitors aged 13 and over, while children under 12 can enter free of charge with prior reservation. On Tuesday, 5 May, the greenhouses will exclusively welcome visitors with reduced mobility, along with their families, friends, or caretakers.

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