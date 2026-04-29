Brussels terraces: Where to have a drink on a sunny day?

Images of terraces in Brussels. Credit: Facebook/Café Flora/Barbeton/Walvis

As the weather forecast in Belgium continues to promise warmer spring days, what better way to enjoy the sun than with a nice drink on a terrace?

Whether you're into iced coffees, craft beers or cocktails, The Brussels Times put together a list of some suggestions of bars and cafés to help you make the most of the sunshine in the capital.

Barbeton

The Barbeton is a well-known and well-loved spot for those who regularly frequent the Dansaert neighbourhood in the centre of Brussels.

The self-described "local bar we'd all love to have on the corner" is open every day of the week and is perfect for those looking to enjoy a drink in a place with a relaxed yet lively atmosphere.

In addition to serving beer and wine, customers can expect a good selection of refreshing cocktails, organic juices and coffees, as well as a variety of snacks and breakfast food.

Rue Antoine Dansaert 114, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

Bar du Matin

Just outside the Albert metro stop is the part café part bar Bar du Matin. Open seven days a week, the bar has a colourful terrace area that invites customers to make the most of a sunny day.

Beyond the breakfast and lunch options, Bar du Matin's menu also includes "must-try cocktails", spirits, beer, and wine.

On select days, the all-day eatery also hosts DJ sets and jam sessions, bringing a musical flare to the typically lively bar.

Chaussée d'Alsemberg 172, 1190 Forest. Find more information here.

Café Circus

With its striped blue and white awning, it's hard to miss the Café Circus in Ixelles.

The cosy spot on Place de Londres has a spacious terrace and a carefully curated selection of craft beers and natural wines.

Open from Monday to Saturday, the bar has become a go-to spot for many an after-work drink or catch-up with friends. Café Circus has also gained popularity for its selection of 'croques'.

Place de Londres 7, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Café Flora

Café Flora's particularly bright and colourful terrace makes it stand out among the many great bars on the Parvis in Saint-Gilles.

Open every day from 16:00, with a happy hour between 18:00 and 19:00, the bar's menu includes a choice of beers, "smashing cocktails" and sharing platters which, at night, can be enjoyed to the sound of live music or energetic DJ sets.

Parvis de Saint-Gilles 16A, 1060 Saint-Gilles. Find more information here.

Python

Craft beer enthusiast in Brussels looking to enjoy a warm sunny afternoon might want to check out the bar Python.

Located on the corner of a street lined with leafy trees in Schaerbeek, the specialised craft-beer bar and shop has a modest yet cosy terrace.

The neighbourhood bar is known for its selection of Belgian and international beers on tap, which can be enjoyed with aperitif food items, including cheese and cured meats.

Avenue Emile Max 55, 1030 Schaerbeek. Find more information here.

Walvis

Walvis is a vibrant bar in the capital located just across from the Brussels Canal.

The café-bar is open every day, typically from 9:00 until midnight, making it a popular spot for those who want to enjoy the sun and see where the day takes them.

Whether you want to go on a solo date or meet up with friends over a beer or a coffee, Walvis promises a "relaxed atmosphere" that fosters "lively discussions and creative energy."

To complement its drinks, Walvis' menu also offers customers a selection of hearty meals, light bites, and desserts.

Rue Antoine Dansaert 209, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

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