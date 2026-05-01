Thousands of demonstrators gather in Brussels for Revolutionary May Day march

The 'Revolution of the 1st of May' march in Brussels, 1 May 2026. Credit: Marius Burgelman/Belga

Thousands of people gathered in Saint-Gilles on Friday afternoon for the Revolutionary May Day march.

The group, primarily made up of young people from the radical left, assembled at Place Marie Janson before setting off at 15:00 towards the Place du Jeu de Balle in the Marolles district.

Prior to departure, speeches were delivered focusing on uniting various social, international, anti-racist, feminist, pacifist, anti-militarist, anti-colonialist, anti-fascist, and ecological struggles.

Organised by the Alliance of May Day, the rally is described as an annual event launched in 2017 to bring together diverse factions of the revolutionary left. Organisers claim Brussels is the only European city where this initiative takes place.

During their speeches, they called for a unified front against what they termed “reactionary” policies, citing the policies of the Arizona coalition in particular. They also advocated for breaking away from capitalism while addressing issues surrounding migration, workers’ rights, and struggles against fascism, imperialism, and environmental devastation.

The organisers stated the march also represents those unable to protest, such as individuals in prison, undocumented migrants, and those affected by armed conflicts.

The procession comprises several thematic blocks, including a “leading bloc,” “internationalist bloc,” “central bloc,” “struggling bloc,” and a “chill bloc” at the rear.

Transport operator STIB reported disruptions, with the Parvis de Saint-Gilles station closed from 13:45 onwards due to the demonstration. Trams on line 4 are bypassing the station.

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