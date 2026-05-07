New rainbow pedestrian crossings painted in Brussels last night

Rainbow crossings in Brussels on Avenue du Port. Credit: Office Mobility Minister Elke van den Brandt

Several pedestrian crossings were painted or repainted in the colours of the rainbow on Wednesday night, the office of Brussels Mobility Minister Elke van den Brandt (Groen) announced.

Just over a week before Brussels Pride on 16 May, Brussels has been adorned with new rainbow flag-painted zebra crossings.

The action is seen as a symbol of protest to give "a powerful and visible signal" in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

The new locations include four crossings around the Avenue du Port and the Suzan Daniel Bridge, named after an LGBTQ+ icon.

"These rainbow crossings are so much more than a cosmetic gesture," Minister van den Brandt. "In the public space, where thousands of people walk and cycle past every day, we show that Brussels is a place where we hold human rights in high regard."

"We do not tolerate hatred, violence, or discrimination toward the LGBTQIAP+ community here," van den Brandt added.

Many other locations, which were previously painted, were refreshed. Inside the City of Brussels, the crossings were the Avenue du Port (City of Brussels/Molenbeek), Place Rogier, Rue Belliard and Place du Trône.

Outside the pentagon, crossings were repainted on Boulevard Léopold II (Molenbeek), Avenue du Jette (Koekelberg/Jette), Boulevard De Smet De Naeyer (Jette), Place du Luxembourg (Ixelles), Place Flagey (Ixelles), Rue de la Brasserie (Ixelles), Boulevard Général Jacques (Ixelles), Avenue Van Volxem (Forest), Place Van Meenen, (Saint-Gilles) and Montgomery Roundabout (Etterbeek).

This is not the first time Groen has painted pedestrian crossings. Last year, the party reported having faced aggression from passers-by while painting.

"If even this symbol of inclusion and safety evokes resistance, it is clear: the work is far from finished. That pedestrian crossing is there for a reason. It is an invitation. To help build a city where you are allowed to be who you are," Groen said in a statement last year.

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