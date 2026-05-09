Union Saint-Gilloise asks fans to donate old mobile phones at Sunday's game

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Fans attending Union Saint-Gilloise’s home match against Mechelen on Sunday (10 May) will have the chance to recycle their old mobile phones, as part of a recycling campaign taking place at several Belgian football stadiums.

The initiative is organised by Recupel, a non-profit organisation based in Belgium which looks to promote recycling electronics.

"More than 1.6 million unused mobile phones and smartphones are gathering dust in drawers across Belgium," the non-profit explains on its website.

"Old mobile phones contain precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper," adds the organisation, before going on to highlight the environmental and human cost of mining for the raw materials used to make phones. Recupel also recently conducted a study which concluded that electrical waste is often poorly sorted in Belgium.

A collection will also take place ahead of OH Leuven’s home match against Royal Antwerp next Friday, while Cercle Brugge also took part in the initiative at their league game against Dender last month.

The organisation’s ‘Re-Cup-el’ competition will see the club with the most mobile phones collected receive a €5,000 grant for a sustainable project of their own.

Supporters who hand in their devices will receive a free drink as well as the chance to win a signed shirt, club shop vouchers, or a reconditioned phone.

"We have a role to play in setting an example"

“The Recupel initiative is a perfect fit with our Union Inspires programme,” Union Saint-Gilloise told The Brussels Times ahead of the collection.

“We have been reducing our daily waste output, and we recognise that we also have a role to play in setting an example in this area. The club, alongside the supporters, wants to continue this good practice and commit fully to collecting old mobile phones.”

On the pitch, the reigning champions will be looking to bounce back after losing to Sint-Truiden last week.

The defeat allowed Club Brugge to overtake the Unionistes and go top of the league with four matches remaining this season.

Union Saint-Gilloise will also be facing local rivals Anderlecht in the Belgian cup final on Thursday evening next week.

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