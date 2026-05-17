Brussels Pride attracted over 200,000 people this year

Illustration picture taken during the Brussels Pride parade through the streets of Brussels on Saturday 16 May 2026. Credit: Belga

More than 216,000 people joined the Brussels Pride 2026 on Saturday, marking the event’s 30th anniversary in the streets of the Belgian capital, according to organisers visit.brussels.

The city centre was awash with rainbow colours under the theme “When Times Get Darker, We Shine Brighter”. The highlight of the event, the Pride March, started from Mont des Arts and made its way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Despite threatening weather conditions, large crowds gathered to celebrate in a lively atmosphere. The march combined political statements, music, and a vibrant display of diversity.

Police in the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles region made 29 administrative arrests on Saturday. Officers reported that a group of protesters briefly disrupted the parade at several points, including near Bozar, though the situation was swiftly brought under control.

The previous edition of Brussels Pride in 2025 hosted approximately 70,000 attendees. Organisers noted that the 2026 attendance figures were calculated using anonymised mobile phone data provided by Proximus.

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