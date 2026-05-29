Large fire breaks out at waste treatment site in Brussels

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade.

A fire broke out at noon on Friday at a waste treatment company located on the Canal Embankment in the Brussels municipality of Haren, Brussels firefighters reported.

Firefighters are at the scene and have now brought the blaze under control.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, Walter Derieuw, the fire broke out in a pile of scrap metal stored in the industrial area.

The fire produced a large plume of smoke, but by 13:00, this was no longer visible.

Firefighters battled the blaze not only with water, pumped from the canal to ensure a water supply, but also by dumping earth using company vehicles to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters now have to dismantle the pile of waste layer by layer and extinguish the fire completely, which could take some time, according to Derieuw.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

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