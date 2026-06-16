Brussels cracks down on oversized lorries entering city's tunnels

Workers repairing the roof of a tunnel which was damaged by a lorry after an accident in the Montgomery tunnel in 2013. Credit: Belga/Olivier Vin

Over 450 oversized vehicles were caught violating restrictions in Brussels tunnels last year, prompting a decision by Brussels Mobility to tighten inspections.

Vehicles exceeding 3.5 tonnes are prohibited in the city’s tunnels due to safety and infrastructure concerns. In 2025 alone, 456 oversized vehicles were reported entering the tunnels, causing frequent damage and major traffic disruptions, according to Brussels Mobility.

To address this issue, the regional authority has stationed control teams from the Regional Inspection and Transport Unit (URCET) near the most sensitive tunnels. These teams aim to intercept offending vehicles directly and enhance tunnel safety while reducing disruption for road users.

The initiative, which began recently, has already resulted in several oversized vehicles being apprehended, including lorries, buses, and trailers, Brussels Mobility announced.

Regular inspections will be conducted at least six times per month in the coming months, with a preliminary assessment scheduled for September, the organisation confirmed.

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