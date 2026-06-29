Disruptions to Brussels tram 44 following weekend storm

Tram services on line 44 are currently disrupted due to damage to the overhead wires, a spokesperson for the Brussels transport operator STIB/MIVB confirmed to The Brussels Times on Monday.
The damage caused by the storm over the weekend has interrupted the tram 44 service between Quatre Bras and Tervuren. Until the repair works are concluded, passengers can travel between the two stops by bus.
It is unclear when exactly the issues will be resolved, but STIB/MIVB expects the repair work to "take a few days".
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