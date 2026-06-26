It is official: Belgium records hottest day of 2026 as country swelters in extreme heat

Tourists dealing with sizzling temperatures in the Grand Place. Credit: Belga

Belgium has officially recorded its hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 35.3°C in Belgium's official measuring station in Uccle on Friday afternoon.

The record temperature was confirmed by David Dehenauw, a meteorologist at the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI). The temperature also broke the previous record for 26 June, surpassing the 33.5°C measured on the same date in 1976.

According to Dehenauw, the reading was recorded at 13:30. Writing on X, he said: "33.7 degrees in Uccle. Daily record from 1976 broken (33.5)".

This is the third day in a row that a 50-year-old daily record has been broken.

On Wednesday, temperatures reached 33.2°C in Uccle, making it the hottest 24 June since records began. On Thursday, temperatures rose to 34.2 degrees at the official measuring station – breaking the previous record for 25 June set in 1976.

Temperatures are expected to continue rising throughout the afternoon, with highs of up to 40°C forecast in eastern Belgium.

A red alert remains in force for the provinces of Limburg and Liège, while orange heat warnings apply across the rest of the country.

Localised thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon or evening, particularly in eastern Belgium. These could be accompanied by hail and strong wind gusts.

Friday night will remain exceptionally warm, with minimum temperatures of between 20°C and 24°C in most regions, offering little relief from the heat.

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