Brussels' green spaces reopen following weekend thunderstorms

Ilustrative image of a closed Brussels park. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

The vast majority of green spaces managed by Brussels Environment reopened on Monday following inspections carried out in the wake of the weekend’s violent thunderstorms.

The Soignes Forest in Brussels is also accessible once again, Stéphane Vanwijnsberghe, head of the Forest and Nature sub-division at Brussels Environment, said on Monday.

Nonetheless, teams are continuing to carry out safety operations at several sites. "There has been no major damage in Brussels’ parks," the spokesperson said. Initial inspections have revealed scattered damage across the entire region, with no single park standing out as being particularly affected.

In several places, trees have been knocked over and must be felled in a controlled manner before being laid on the ground. These operations, which are more complex and pose safety risks, are being prioritised to avoid any future danger to visitors.

Meanwhile, teams from Brussels Environment are continuing to cut up and clear fallen branches that do not pose an immediate danger to the public. These operations, deemed less urgent, are proceeding gradually.

The regional parks, woods and nature reserves had been closed as a precaution on Saturday evening due to forecast wind gusts of over 80 km/h. The green spaces were then inspected one by one before reopening, to check the stability of the trees and ensure the paths were safe.

According to Brussels Environment, the damage remains limited despite the stormy weather. Safety measures are nevertheless continuing at sites where they are still required before a full return to normal.

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