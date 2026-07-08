Person hospitalised and traffic disrupted after fire at recycling plant in north Brussels

The fire broke out in Haren. Credit: Brussels Fire Service

A fire at a recycling company on Chaussée de Buda in Haren was brought under control on Wednesday afternoon, allowing nearby residents to reopen their windows and doors, although firefighters remain on site and rail services are still disrupted.

The blaze broke out in a 2,500-square-metre storage warehouse on Wednesday morning. Brussels firefighters responded with support from colleagues in the Vlaams-Brabant West emergency zone.

One person was overcome by smoke and taken to hospital, Brussels fire service spokesman Walter Derieuw said.

A large emergency response was deployed, including four fire engines, three ladder trucks and two water tankers. Water was also drawn from a fire hydrant on Boulevard de Schaerbeek.

Police from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles zone set up a wide safety perimeter and nearby businesses were evacuated.

Although the fire is now under control, firefighters are continuing to tackle remaining hotspots. A large pile of materials still has to be dismantled with a crane so crews can extinguish the fire layer by layer.

The safety perimeter remains in place, but residents may reopen doors and windows unless they are troubled by lingering odours, the fire service said.

The incident is also continuing to disrupt traffic on railway line 25. SNCB said delays and cancellations are possible between Schaerbeek and Vilvoorde.

No trains are stopping at Buda station. Passengers with a valid ticket can use STIB bus 58 as a replacement service.

SNCB advised travellers to follow station announcements, check information screens, or plan their journey via its website or mobile app.

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