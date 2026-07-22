Brussels emergency services remain disrupted as firefighters' strike continues

Illustrative image of a fire brigade. Credit: Belga

The strike by Brussels firefighters continued on Wednesday, with only about 30% of normal operational capacity available, according to the union and the local fire brigade.

The CGSP-ACOD trade union said participation was stronger than on Tuesday and described the action as a success. It added that crews scheduled to work in the coming days also want to extend the strike, which is being held as a joint union action.

The 24-hour strike began on Tuesday at the unions’ call. They are protesting against cuts to on-duty staffing levels and some emergency vehicles, staff transfers made without consultation, measures they say are harming purchasing power, and management and evaluation methods.

The unions also accuse the regional authorities and fire service management of failing to respond to their demands.

The operational situation for Brussels firefighters has worsened as a result. The service said that only around 30% of the operational resources normally planned were available on Wednesday.

In those circumstances, “the continuity of emergency assistance can no longer be guaranteed under the same conditions as in normal times”, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw. The resources that remain available are being prioritised for the most urgent call-outs.

A meeting with the supervising authority was due to take place at 10:30 to assess the situation and consider what measures should be taken.

Firefighters have also urged the public to be extra cautious and, where possible, avoid activities that carry a high risk of fire, accident or injury. At the same time, they stressed that people should not hesitate to call 112 in an emergency.

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