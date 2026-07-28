Person shot and building firebombed on the same Brussels street

Illustrative image of a police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

One person was shot and wounded on Quai de l’Industrie in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Monday night, according to Brussels-West police on Tuesday. A few hours later, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a house in the same street.

Police were called to the shooting at about 22:00 on Monday. When officers arrived, they found one injured person.

The victim was taken to hospital and is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation. A ballistics expert and the federal judicial police forensic laboratory attended the scene to carry out examinations.

At about 04:50, police were called back to the same street after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the front of a house.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and no one was injured, Brussels-West police said.

A separate investigation has also been opened into that incident, and the federal judicial police forensic laboratory went to the scene.

Police said they would make no further comment on either case while the investigations are ongoing.

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