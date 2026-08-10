Luxury cars and e-scooters seized in Brussels police operation

Illustrative image of a police officer. Credit: Belga

Brussels North police carried out a large-scale traffic operation on Saturday targeting non-compliant electric scooters and luxury vehicles potentially linked to money laundering or fraud, seizing 12 scooters and two cars.

The police zone said on Monday that the operation was aimed at tackling dangerous and anti-social riding by electric scooter users, as well as the growing number of non-compliant scooters on public roads.

Officers also checked vehicles suspected of being connected to social security fraud.

In total, police inspected 24 electric scooters and seized 12 of them, meaning one in every two scooters checked was found to be non-compliant.

The highest speed recorded during the operation was 80 km/h, according to Brussels North police.

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