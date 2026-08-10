Man jailed for fatal homophobic attack to appear in court over domestic violence

Credit: Belga

A man who was jailed for 15 years for a fatal homophobic attack is due to appear before the Brussels criminal court in October over allegations of domestic violence.

Keyvin K., then in his thirties, was convicted in 2016 over the killing of 57-year-old Alain Fleurus, who was attacked on the night of 20 to 21 July 2015.

K. was sentenced alongside his brother, K. K., and a friend, E.M.A. The three had been in contact with Fleurus that evening through TMF chat, where he had proposed paid sex.

According to the court, the men did not immediately realise whether they were speaking to a man or a woman, but later understood that it was a man. The brothers then decided to “teach Fleurus a lesson”, while their friend went along intending to rob him.

K. K. entered the victim’s home first and beat him before letting the other two inside. Keyvin K. then also assaulted Fleurus, while E.M.A. searched the property.

The three left with €120 and a hunting rifle. Fleurus was left seriously injured, found only two days later, and died in hospital a week after that.

In February 2024, Keyvin K. had been released on parole, but he ended up back in prison a few months ago for allegedly assaulting his partner. He is now due to stand trial for those alleged offences on 15 October.

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