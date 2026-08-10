Hardware retail chain Gamma closes its shops in Brussels

Illustrative image of the inside of a Gamma shop. Credit: Gamma/Facebook

DIY and hardware retail chain Gamma has closed its Brussels stores in Anderlecht and Uccle for economic reasons, the company has confirmed.

The closures, first reported by Bruzz, took place this summer.

Parent company Intergamma said the two closures were unrelated and had been decided separately.

The Dutch group said it continually reviews how to optimise its store portfolio. “We regularly assess where we can invest, renovate, relocate or, in some cases, leave a site,” said spokesperson Frank van Rutten.

Gamma currently has 77 stores in Belgium, including 70 in Flanders and seven in Wallonia.

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