One person injured in a stabbing in Brussels

Illustrative image of a Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone car. Credit: Belga / Paul Henri Verlooy

One person was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Brussels on Monday night, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone confirmed.

Police were called to Boulevard Roi Albert II at about 23:56 on 10 August following reports of people armed with knives, said chief inspector Christopher De Mesmaeker.

When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries to the face.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was not in a life-threatening condition.

Police said no further details would be released while the investigation continues.

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