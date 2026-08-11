One person injured in a stabbing in Brussels

One person was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Brussels on Monday night, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone confirmed.
Police were called to Boulevard Roi Albert II at about 23:56 on 10 August following reports of people armed with knives, said chief inspector Christopher De Mesmaeker.
When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries to the face.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was not in a life-threatening condition.
Police said no further details would be released while the investigation continues.