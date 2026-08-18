Code yellow drought alert in Brussels despite forecast rain

Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Brussels has kept its yellow drought alert in place despite forecast rain, saying this week’s showers will not be enough to restore normal conditions.

The decision was taken on Monday by regional water operators and authorities, including Vivaqua, the Port of Brussels and safe.brussels, and was announced on Tuesday by Brussels Environment.

The Brussels-Capital Region’s drought task force said it had reviewed several indicators before maintaining the alert, including rainfall levels and the production and distribution of drinking water.

The yellow level, described as a vigilance phase, means the authorities have put measures in place and are urging people to use mains water responsibly.

Brussels Environment said continued caution was essential because of the current situation, as well as the expected rise in water demand linked to the mass return from summer holidays and the start of the new school term.

It said the effort required collective responsibility from public authorities, residents, businesses and sports clubs.

The drought task force urged everyone to avoid or postpone non-essential water use, such as washing vehicles, filling swimming pools, non-essential outdoor cleaning and watering lawns.

The task force will meet again next Monday to review the situation.

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