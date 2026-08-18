New Brussels festival to shine a spotlight on emerging artists

Credit: Moche In

Moche In, a new Brussels festival aimed at giving emerging artists a platform, will hold its first edition on 11 and 12 September in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, organisers announced on Tuesday.

Described as a “festival of the rejected”, the event aims to boost visibility for up-and-coming artists working in film, music, painting and stand-up comedy.

“The basic premise is simple: when you’re just starting out, you often need to have already been put on the map to succeed,” said the artists’ collective behind the festival.

In response, the collective decided to create its own space for showcasing new work.

More than 100 artistic projects were submitted, and around half were selected by a jury of about 30 volunteers. The jurors reviewed only anonymised applications.

The festival will take place at the former industrial site of LaVallée and will feature 13 live performances and 21 films.

The programme will also include stand-up comedy, concerts, DJ sets and other workshops, as well as a market for designers and makers. Writing workshops, singing lessons and dance classes will also be offered.

Tickets are already on sale, and the full programme is available on the Moche In Festival website.

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