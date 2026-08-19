Brussels says it is prepared to deal with fire risk in the Sonian Forest

This picture shows the Sonian Forest (Zonienwoud - Foret de Soignes) in Brussels on Saturday 25 July 2026. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Brussels authorities have an intervention plan and access map in place to respond to a possible fire in the Sonian Forest, but they warn that the current drought has created a high-risk situation and that preparations must continue to improve.

Brussels Environment has identified the areas most vulnerable to fire, which account for about 6% of the Brussels section of the forest.

Routes accessible to emergency vehicles have been mapped, and seven meeting points allow a forest ranger to meet firefighters and guide them to the scene. A 24-hour duty service is also in place.

Furthermore, the Brussels Fire Brigade has drawn up its own plan covering access routes and water supplies. Major Philippe Bécret said that while the risk of forest fires is moving further north, the Sonian Forest is mainly made up of broadleaf trees, including beech, which are harder to ignite, even though they are currently suffering from drought.

For Bécret, the greater concern is ground fires, fuelled by dry leaves and ferns on the forest floor.

While the Fire Brigade does not have vehicles specifically designed for forest fires, it has adapted procedures since last year so that its urban fire engines can be used if needed, while 4×4 vehicles can be requested from neighbouring emergency zones as reinforcements.

Additionally, Brussels Environment said it is working to introduce a wider range of tree species in the forest to strengthen the resilience of the woodland.

The update follows warnings issued in several media outlets by University of Liège climatologist Xavier Fettweis. He said a fire in the Sonian Forest could pose a major risk because of the drought, the dominance of beech trees, the number of visitors to the forest and its proximity to the capital.

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