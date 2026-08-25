Brussels plans to completely redesign the Place du Nouveau Marché aux Grains in 2027

The New Grain Market in Brussels. Credit: Wikimedia Common

Brussels has applied for planning permission to redesign the Place du Nouveau Marché aux Grains, with the aim of creating more space for trees, planting, play, sport and socialising by 2027.

The project was launched on the initiative of Anaïs Maes, the City of Brussels councillor responsible for urban planning. The centrally located square sits at the crossroads of several Brussels neighbourhoods and is widely used by pupils, passers-by and residents.

With the redesign, the city wants to turn the square into an attractive and versatile meeting place where everyone feels welcome and safe.

The plans focus strongly on making the square greener and more liveable. Sixteen new trees would be planted, while the 60 existing trees would be kept. The trees would also be given more room through planting beds around their trunks, and grassy and planted areas would be added across the square. Maes said the mix of tree species would bring greater variety and help turn the square into an oasis of shade and coolness.

The greening works would be accompanied by more seating. New benches, tables and stepped seating would be installed, including around the existing trees, while a new canopy would provide shelter.

The square already serves as a basketball court for young people, and that use will remain. The city also plans to install what Maes described as a new and playful basketball feature. Other additions would include swings, a water play feature and a multifunctional grass area. Space would also be set aside for table tennis, pétanque and informal play.

The redesign also takes into account how girls and women use public space. At present, the Place du Nouveau Marché aux Grains is heavily dominated by the basketball court, and the new layout is intended to support a wider range of activities. The city also wants the square to feel pleasant and safe in the evening. Lighting will therefore be integrated into the design.

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