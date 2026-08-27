Seth Troxler and Folamour in Brussels for open-air canal rave on Saturday

The Port of Brussels on the canal will be the scene of an electronic music party on Saturday 29 August, with top international DJs Seth Troxler, Folamour and Jamie 3:26 as headliners.
The Quai de Heembeek on the Port of Brussels will host 5,000 ravers for one of the last open-air parties as the summer slowly draws towards a close.
Headlining is Folamour, one of the most distinctive and sought-after names in European house music, known for playing tunes with a disco edge, following standout performances at Coachella, Glastonbury and Tomorrowland among many more.
Seth Troxler, the Detroit-born party starter and Grammy-nominated producer known for his production with Diplo, brings his characteristic deep knowledge and ability to move between underground sounds with equal authority.
Completing the international headline trio is Jamie 3:26, a true legend of Chicago house whose roots in the music run as deep as anyone.
The party will kick off with local artists Rozental (15:00-16:30) and TOOLATE Groove (16:30-18:00), before Seth Troxler (18:00-20:00), Jamie 3:26 (20:00-22:00) and finally Folamour will close out the day (until 00:00).
Quai de Heembeek is located on an industrial stretch of the Port of Brussels, with organisers 'Balagan World' looking forward to building on their first successful open-air at the Silo in Brussels in 2025.
Founded by Brussels-based friends Johan Kirszner and Alon Zur, the event organisation has since expanded from Brussels to Paris, Milan and London.