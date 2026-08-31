Brussels traffic operation finds drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Illustrative image of a police sign. Credit: Belga

Eighteen drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs during a joint traffic operation in Brussels on Saturday, the Brussels North and Montgomery police zones said on Monday.

Nearly 50 officers from both zones took part in the operation, which was part of the national BOB Summer 2026 campaign against drink- and drug-driving.

Checkpoints were set up throughout the day on several key roads across the two police zones, covering Brussels North and Montgomery.

Police screened 1,032 drivers and inspected 104 vehicles during the operation.

A total of 117 drivers were required to take a breath test, with 18 testing positive.

Of those, 16 had consumed too much alcohol and two were found to be under the influence of drugs.

Police also issued 51 reports for other traffic offences.

Related News