Code yellow warning for drought remains in effect across Brussels

Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga

Brussels-Capital Region is keeping its yellow drought alert in place, authorities said on Monday.

The regional drought task force met on Monday under the coordination platform for water policy, led by Brussels Environment.

Water operators and public bodies, including Vivaqua, the Port of Brussels, Brussels Environment and the crisis management agency safe.brussels, agreed to maintain the yellow level, which corresponds to a state of vigilance across the region.

Brussels Environment said the recent return of rain and milder temperatures had slightly improved the situation.

However, it said rainfall in recent weeks had not been enough to restore normal conditions, with soils still dry and water resources still under pressure.

The agency added that caution remained necessary, especially as the Royal Meteorological Institute is forecasting drier weather again from Tuesday.

The yellow alert means the measures introduced more than a month ago will remain in force.

Authorities are still urging people to use mains water sparingly.

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