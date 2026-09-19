One person seriously injured in stabbing in Anderlecht overnight

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

A person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Anderlecht on Friday evening, but is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police said.

Emergency services and police were called to Rue Brogniez in Anderlecht at about 20:43 on 18 September 2026, according to the Brussels South police zone.

Initial findings suggest the victim was attacked in the street by one person. The motive for the assault is not yet known.

Related News

The victim suffered four stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Police later said the person’s condition had improved and was no longer considered life-threatening.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office was informed and instructed the federal police forensic laboratory and a forensic doctor to carry out the necessary examinations.

The investigation is continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the attack and to identify the suspect.