Over 100 Brussels and Walloon businesses open doors to public this Sunday

The skyline of Brussels. Credit: Seifeddine Dridi

Around 100 companies in Wallonia and Brussels will open their doors to the public this Sunday for Enterprise Discovery Day.

Throughout the day, craftspeople, shops, SMEs, family businesses, industrial firms and innovation companies will welcome visitors to showcase their expertise, including in sites that are usually closed to the public.

Organised by the Sudinfo media group in partnership with Walloon employers’ federation AKT and the Walloon Region, the event aims to highlight the richness and diversity of the Walloon and Brussels economy.

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For some businesses, the day will also be an opportunity to present job openings and recruitment prospects.

“Nothing can replace first-hand immersion in the field. Enterprise Discovery Day offers a chance to discover a working environment, speak with professionals and, sometimes, spark a vocation or a future career,” said Katia Fazio, Commercial and Diversification Director at Sudmedia Group.

Participating organisations include SNCB, Vivaqua, ArcelorMittal, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Inokura, Trait d’Union, Tournai Expo, IBA, Murprotec, Domaine du Chant d’Eole, Torrefactory, Skeyes, Jost, Luminus, TV Com and Vedia.

The full list of participating companies is available at www.jde-wallonie.be. More than 120,000 visitors attended the previous edition, according to Sudinfo.