Budget negotiations in Brussels paused, but will resume on Sunday

Brussels Region Minister-President Boris Dillies pictured during a press conference following a Cabinet meeting, in Brussels, on Thursday 16 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels ministers paused budget talks late on Saturday and will resume discussions on Sunday, as Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dilliès prepares to deliver his general policy statement to the regional parliament on Monday.

Members of the regional government had been negotiating since 09:00 on Saturday. The talks proved difficult, with one of the main sticking points being fares at Brussels public transport operator STIB.

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Some ministerial offices complained about a lack of transparency during the negotiations. According to those concerns, not all the necessary elements were put on the table from the outset, slowing progress on several issues.

The government is aiming to keep the budget deficit to €719 million. To achieve that, the parties in the governing majority must agree on choices worth €120 million.

The authorities say the budget path must remain under control. They also stress the need for strong measures to support growth, with the aim of benefiting the economy and investment.