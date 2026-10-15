Archive and Museum of Flemish Life in Brussels opens archives on Museum Night

Illustrative image. Credit: Brussels Times/Josse Van Dessel

The Archive and Museum of Flemish Life in Brussels (AMVB) will exceptionally open its archive for guided tours on Saturday 17 October for Museum Night Fever.

Museum Night Fever is an annual cultural event in Brussels which sees dozens of museums open their doors after hours and host performances or give behind-the-scenes access to visitors.

AMVB will host movement theatre Metronoom and musician Linus Vandewolken in their exhibition area at the Quai aux Pierres de Taille, alongside giving guided tours in Dutch, French and English through its archive.

The archive is usually only available by appointment, with visitors having to file requests to see specific pieces.

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The AMVB was founded in 1977 and collects pieces of Flemish culture and life in Brussels throughout the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries. It hosts a range of items, including theatre posters, paintings, and documents from cultural institutions like the Ancienne Belgique, KVS, and Bronks.

It hosts a special exhibition around the Schaerbeek tradition 'Friends of Pogge,' a figure central to its own parade and intangible heritage.

Museum Night Fever takes place on Saturday 17 October, with the last entry at AMVB being at midnight.

Tickets cost €18 in advance and €22 on the day of, with combined tickets that include access to an afterparty also available. A ticket gives you access to all 28 participating museums.

Buy your ticket here.