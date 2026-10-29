Brussels Flemish community further develops BRUZZKet news platform for children

Credit: Belga/Bruno Arnold

The Flemish Community Commission will invest €85,475 in BRUZZKet, a news platform for Brussels children aged nine to thirteen to support its further development until the end of November 2027.

The platform produces child-friendly news and encourages young people in Brussels to try journalism for themselves. Through its website, social media channels and school projects, it helps children understand their city and develop the skills to assess news, images and digital media critically.

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Brussels Media Minister Dirk De Smedt announced the funding, which will run from 1 December 2026 to 30 November 2027. BRUZZKet is part of the Brussels public broadcaster.

De Smedt said children were exposed to a huge volume of news, images and messages every day, making it important that they learn to view them critically. BRUZZKet allows pupils in Brussels not only to see how news is made, he said, but also to make it themselves, while strengthening media literacy, language skills and the quality of education.

BRUZZKet works with several Dutch-speaking schools in Brussels, the Brussels Education Centre and local playground organisations. One of its projects is KLIK, has 10 classes from 10 different Dutch-speaking primary schools in Brussels take part in media assignments, guided by the BRUZZKet editorial team and given feedback on their work.

Alongside news and media literacy, BRUZZKet also covers issues that matter to children at school. In partnership with Ketnet and the Flemish Community Commission, it distributes material from the anti-bullying campaign STIP IT.

The platform also supports initiatives designed to raise the profile of the teaching profession and attract new teachers to Dutch-speaking education in Brussels.