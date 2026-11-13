The United States has expressed interest in purchasing the official residence of Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR), which the Brussels government plans to sell as part of its efforts to tackle the region’s budget deficit.

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White confirmed the American interest in the prestigious building, located at Rue Ducale 7, near Brussels Park, and very close to the US Embassy.

“We work very closely with the wonderful and friendly Minister-President Boris Dilliès, who is doing a fantastic job, by the way. Of course, there will still be a public procedure, but we are quite interested,” White told the newspaper.

The property, which also houses the Minister-President’s offices, is among the assets the Brussels government has decided to sell in an attempt to improve the region’s struggling finances.

According to Bruzz, the government hopes to raise at least €45 million from the sale, with payments spread over three years. This arrangement would allow Dilliès and his cabinet to continue occupying the premises until the end of his term.

“The building will be sold to the highest bidder”

Dilliès welcomed the American interest, but insisted that the sale would follow an open and competitive procedure.

"We would like to thank Bill White for his interest, but we have also explained to him that we are having a procedure initiated by the region’s facilities department (GOB/SPRB). They will issue a call for expressions of interest and arrange viewings for all interested candidates,” Dilliès told The Brussels Times.

“Ultimately, the building will be sold to the highest bidder. We will therefore not be discussing prices for the time being," he added.

The building has not yet been formally put on the market, meaning that other potential buyers will also have the opportunity to express their interest.

The property’s location could make it particularly attractive to the United States: the rear of the Brussels' Minister-President official residence overlooks Boulevard du Régent, just a short distance from the current US Embassy.

The American diplomatic mission is facing space constraints at its existing premises and has been considering relocating for several years.

In 2022, the United States purchased a site in Etterbeek with the intention of moving its embassy there by 2030.

However, Ambassador Bill White had already cast doubt on those relocation plans earlier this year, raising questions about the future of the project.

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