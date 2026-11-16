Administrative gridlock in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean has stalled the Flemish pair's marriage plans since July, Bruzz reports.

Anja Put and Johan Veugeleers, who live in the Flemish Brabant town of Aarschot, still await Put's birth certificate from the Brussels municipality. "We are losing hope," they told Bruzz.

"We have two children and took big steps this past year, so we want to get our finances in order quickly," Put told Bruzz. The delay has forced the couple to delay their marriage celebration – the party must wait until next year.

In 1988, Put's mother gave birth to her in Cologne, West Germany, which was then home to tens of thousands of Belgian soldiers and families stationed in enclosed NATO garrison neighbourhoods. Belgian rules dictated mainland registration. Clerks therefore logged every military child's birth at the parents' domestic address, which was Molenbeek in Put's case.

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Tracking down that document required help from the Belgian military's legal service and months of administrative silence. Since 27 July 2026, the couple has requested the certificate from Molenbeek's civil registry without success. Multiple reminders have also yielded nothing.

In fact, even intervention by the Brussels Ombudsman failed to break the deadlock after several formal complaints. Meanwhile, Veugeleers obtained his own Dutch birth record from authorities in the Netherlands within five days.

The pair eventually called Amet Gjanaj, Molenbeek's Alderman for Civil Affairs (PS). According to the couple, he blamed the delay on long-standing problems within the municipal services.

Molenbeek residents are forced to wait months for basic replies. Yet municipality officials have announced no extra measures to clear the backlog as of this date. On 7 September, Molenbeek's civil registry office relocated and switched to an appointment-only system.