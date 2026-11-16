The French-speaking student umbrella group, the Federation of French-speaking Students in Higher Education (FEF), plans to protest against education cuts in Brussels on Tuesday, International Students' Day.

The protest, backed by the trade unions FGTB and CSC, comes as FEF said study conditions have deteriorated sharply, citing higher tuition fees and rising costs for housing, transport and food.

“Higher education should be a tool for emancipation and for reducing inequality, but instead it is becoming increasingly inaccessible,” the organisation said.

The demonstration will begin at 11:00 at Brussels Central Station and march to the headquarters of the French Community government on Place Surlet de Chokier, FEF said.

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FEF said union support for the protest was only natural. It argued that young people and workers are right to stand together, as today’s students are tomorrow’s workers and more difficult access to higher education threatens their future prospects in the labour market.

The education sector has been criticising the reforms introduced by French-speaking education ministers Valérie Glatigny of MR and Élisabeth Degryse of Les Engagés for several months.

In mid-September, shortly after the start of the academic year and the introduction of higher tuition fees, FEF organised a similar demonstration. Between 1,000 and 2,000 people took part.

The Flemish Association of Students, VVS, also said that it would join the protest.

The socialist trade union FGTB has filed a strike notice for Tuesday to cover members taking part in the demonstration.