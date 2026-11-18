Despite issuing 17,717 fines to vehicles with Belgian plates in 2025 and 2026, Brussels issued no low-emission fines to vehicles with foreign plates during this time, according to figures disclosed by Finance Minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders).

These figures were provided in response to a written question from Brussels MP Bob De Brabandere of Vlaams Belang. De Smedt attributed the situation to problems with international data exchange and the recovery of fines from abroad.

However, De Brabandere said other cities had shown it was possible to fine foreign offenders. He pointed to Antwerp and Ghent, which can issue fines to drivers from France and the Netherlands through bilateral agreements.

“Why Brussels is not making use of those options has not been explained,” De Brabandere said.

He said drivers with Belgian number plates who breach LEZ rules face a €350 fine, while Brussels does not issue any fines at all to vehicles with foreign plates.

“Other cities can do this,” he said. “It is incomprehensible that, after all these years, the Brussels government still does not have a watertight approach. This is a double standard.”

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