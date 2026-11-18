Nearly 10,000 more jobseekers are expected to receive social assistance in the Brussels-Capital Region by June 2027, according to Brussels Employment and Economy Minister Laurent Hublet.

The number of jobseekers receiving social assistance in the Brussels-Capital Region has more than doubled between January 2025 and October 2026, rising from 17,030 to 37,564. Hublet shared his expectations in a committee of the Brussels Parliament on Wednesday, saying that the increase followed the decision to limit unemployment benefits in time.

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In response to questions from lawmakers, Hublet said the rise in the number of jobseekers receiving a living wage had accelerated significantly since the first half of 2026. He added, however, that the group expected to be added by June 2027 is likely to be closer to the labour market than those affected in the first waves of benefit exclusions.

Monitoring of 15,501 jobseekers who lost their unemployment benefits between January and March 2026 showed that only 7.1% had secured an employment contract lasting at least one month.

Almost half, or 47.6%, had to apply for social assistance. A further 2.2% were in training, while almost 9% had left unemployment because of illness.